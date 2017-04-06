Chamber Music Milwaukee: UWM Faculty & Friends
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7:30pm
Chamber Music Milwaukee presents its fourth and final concert of the 2016-17 Season with works by Bax and Fauré.
Price: Price General - $10 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $10 Students and under 18 - $5 Majors - Free Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308
