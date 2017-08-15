Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner

Google Calendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00

Bacchus Restaurant 925 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30pm

Explore the history of Madame Clicquot and enjoy a perfectly paired tasting experience featuring Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006 with winemaker Pierre Casenave. Experience a five-course culinary journey prepared by the team led by Executive Chef Nick Wirth and see why this restaurant is named one of America’s Top 100 Wine Restaurants.

Price: $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Info
Bacchus Restaurant 925 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner - 2017-10-17 00:00:00