Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner
Bacchus Restaurant 925 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6:30pm
Explore the history of Madame Clicquot and enjoy a perfectly paired tasting experience featuring Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006 with winemaker Pierre Casenave. Experience a five-course culinary journey prepared by the team led by Executive Chef Nick Wirth and see why this restaurant is named one of America’s Top 100 Wine Restaurants.
Price: $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity
