Champagne Dinner Series: Veuve Clicquot Dinner

Event time: 6:30pm

Explore the history of Madame Clicquot and enjoy a perfectly paired tasting experience featuring Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006 with winemaker Pierre Casenave. Experience a five-course culinary journey prepared by the team led by Executive Chef Nick Wirth and see why this restaurant is named one of America’s Top 100 Wine Restaurants.

Price: $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity