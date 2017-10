×

80's Party!! Anyone& Everyone is INVITED

Restore the Lagoon's 3rd AnnualDance Fundraiser

Sat February 11th 7pm Dinnerserved between 7:30, 8pm

Pat's Oak Manor 1804 15th Ave. SouthMilwaukee

Dress to impress! Prize for bestcostume!!

50/50 Raffle, Raffle Baskets, LiveDJ & Free Food

Tickets $18.00 at door or$15.00 in advance

Purchase tickets at Pat's Oak Manor

(Each ticket comes with a free drink)

for more information call Cara (414)331-5826

Restore the Lagoon

(414) 331-5826

www.restorethelagoon.com