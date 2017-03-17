Event time: 8pm

present

Charlie Hunter Trio

Sunday, April 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

An amazing BACK ROOM show!!! Charlie Hunter, it seems, has always loved a good groove — from his early days in the San Francisco Bay area playing with the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy to his work with his own trio and with T.J. Kirk, the three-guitar band that drew its name and inspiration from Thelonious Monk, James Brown and Rahsaan Roland Kirk. He is both incredibly swift with technique and open to the spontaneity of improvisation. Piecing together songs with his custom-made seven- and eight-string guitars, bass and drums, his songs are calculated and full of genuine expertise.