Event time: 9pm-1am

The Cheap Shots is one of Milwaukee's best rock cover bands playing a huge variety of music, from Rush to Rihanna. The band was nominated "Best Cover Band," "Best Lead Singer," and 1st runner up "Best Guitarist" in the Shepherd Express in 2016. The Cheap Shots headline multiple summer festival stages throughout southeast Wisconsin and bring a unique mix of on-and-off stage antics to their audiences. If you want a real party, come party with The Cheap Shots!

Price: $5 cover