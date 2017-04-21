Choir! Choir! Choir!

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Wednesday, May 17

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

How it works: you get a lyric sheet, we teach the vocal arrangement to a tune, we have some drinks, do some singing, we all tell our best + worst jokes, and have a wicked time! Choir! Choir! Choir! is a fully inclusive public choir that meets every week to construct large-scale public pop-song performances. It is both a live concert and a social experiment, blurring the line between audience and performer.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
