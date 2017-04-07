Chris Killian
Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
Event time: 8pm & 10pm
Chris' humor has been described as "overlooked because of his really cool hair." While he does have amazing hair, Chris also prides himself on his versatility as a performer, and his perspective as a slightly immature single dad offers a unique take on society that many other comedians don't have.
