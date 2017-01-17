Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon)
The Metal Grill (Cudahy) 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Event time: noon-8pm
We are asking for a $10 Donation
at the door. We will also host
a Raffle and Silent Auction
This event is in honor of
Cindee May's life.
We are hoping to raise money
for the continued care of
Cristalyn her 6 year old daughter.
Info
The Metal Grill (Cudahy) 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Live Music/Performance