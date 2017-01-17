Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon)

Google Calendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00

The Metal Grill (Cudahy) 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

Event time: noon-8pm

We are asking for a $10 Donation

at the door.  We will also host

a Raffle and Silent Auction

This event is in honor of

Cindee May's life.

We are hoping to raise money

for the continued care of

Cristalyn her 6 year old daughter.

Info
The Metal Grill (Cudahy) 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cindee May - A Clebration of Life Fundraiser w/Motley Brue, Addiction, Goldirocks, The Cherrypops, Decibel Fix, Six Pack Sammy & Insane Octane (all-ages, noon) - 2017-01-29 00:00:00