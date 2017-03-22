×

All In Productions is pleased to present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION under the direction of Mitch Weindorf.

When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. A beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet.

CAST:

Marty - Jennifer Grundy

James - Joe Krapf

Theresa - Abby Stein

Schultz - Matthew Scales

Lauren - Sarah Caveney

Circle Mirror Transformation runs at the Alchemist Theater in Bay View with shows on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14 and 15. All shows are 7:30 PM except Sunday, April 9, which is a 5:00 PM start. Monday, April 10 is a Pay What You Can performance.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for artists, students and veterans. Purchase at the door or ahead of time at

