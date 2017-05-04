Claire Stigliani - Dream Within A Dream

Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Gallery Hours: Tues-Friday 11-5 Saturday 11-4

Claire Stigliani creatively expresses ideas of femininity, sexuality, beauty, desire, and female empowerment in paintings and drawings, puppet theaters and videos. In a timeless space filled with historical portraits, literature, and pop-culture references, Stigliani places fairy tale like characters often based on her own personal identity.

Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
