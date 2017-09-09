Close Enuf Band (10am)
Colectivo Coffee at the Lake 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 10am
The Close Enuf Band entertains participants and spectators again this year at the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Hospital at Collectivo by the Lake on the Milwaukee Lakefront!
https://www.facebook.com/events/115414802453222/?acontext=%7B%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22page%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22page_upcoming_events_card%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A[]%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D
Price: FREE!
