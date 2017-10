×

CLOSE ENUF BAND plays a dual band gig with British Invasion '64 at Boerner Botanical Gardens for the Valentine's Day 2nd Chance Prom!

CLOSE ENUF opens the show at 7pm with 50s, 60s, & 70s dance hits, followed by awesome 60s favorites from British Invasion '64 at 9pm!

Bring your dancing shoes to this fundraiser event for the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners!

$40/couple, $25/person

IT'S A BLAST FROM THE PAST!

Invite your special someone to “Prom x93 at the Gardens this Valentine’s weekend, ’60s style!

Live music of the ’50s-’70s with bands British Invasion ’64 & Close Enuf

Dancing, raffles, games, & more



Candy, roses & British Invasion memorabilia for sale

Cash bar & appetizers available

Photo booth to commemorate the evening

$25/person, $40/couple