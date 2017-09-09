Close Enuf Band w/Stonehedge & On Edge

Event time: 8PM

Help Rich, Dean, and Dale from the Close Enuf Band celebrate 40 years of music together!

Members of our first bands together, 'Stonehedge' (1977) and later 'On Edge' (~1981) may play a few songs to reminisce (IF we can remember how to play 'em!).

The Close Enuf Band will also rock the place with our 50s, 60s, and 70s variety hits!

NO COVER CHARGE!

Price: FREE! No Cover Charge