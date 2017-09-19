Closing Reception for Renee Luna Bebeau

InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6-8pm

Enjoy a picnic-style garden installation during the reception on the Fall Equinox! Celebrate Summer with a flower in your hair, getting some insight from the angel cards or assist in creating a fresh flower mandala that will be made before your eyes...other surprises await as you walk through Summer's Garden!

Price: Free

InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
