Closing Reception for Renee Luna Bebeau
InterContinental Milwaukee Hotel 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6-8pm
Enjoy a picnic-style garden installation during the reception on the Fall Equinox! Celebrate Summer with a flower in your hair, getting some insight from the angel cards or assist in creating a fresh flower mandala that will be made before your eyes...other surprises await as you walk through Summer's Garden!
Price: Free
