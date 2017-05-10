Event time: 10am-4pm

Have a Nice Flight!

[Ding] Welcome aboard passengers. This is your pre-takeoff announcement for the Coffee Flight Class Presented by Pendulum. Saturday, May 13th at the Walsh Building near the historic 3rd Ward, we invite you to enjoy three flavorful Colombian coffees from three fantastic local roasters. Find out how region and roasting impact flavor. And get to know Anodyne, Kickapoo and Ruby Coffee Roasters.

So fasten your seatbelts and please keep your seatbacks in the forward and upright position. And as always, thank you for flying with Pendulum. [Ding]

3 Roasters - Anodyne, Kickapoo and Ruby Coffee Roasters

1 Region - Colombia

1 Brew Method - Kalita Wave

30 Minutes.

Venue:

160 S 2nd St

Walsh Building

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-flight-class-by-pendulum-tickets-34197317096

www.pendulumcoffee.com

Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the door