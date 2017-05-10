Coffee Flight Class Presented by Pendulum
Walsh Building 160 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 10am-4pm
Have a Nice Flight!
[Ding] Welcome aboard passengers. This is your pre-takeoff announcement for the Coffee Flight Class Presented by Pendulum. Saturday, May 13th at the Walsh Building near the historic 3rd Ward, we invite you to enjoy three flavorful Colombian coffees from three fantastic local roasters. Find out how region and roasting impact flavor. And get to know Anodyne, Kickapoo and Ruby Coffee Roasters.
So fasten your seatbelts and please keep your seatbacks in the forward and upright position. And as always, thank you for flying with Pendulum. [Ding]
3 Roasters - Anodyne, Kickapoo and Ruby Coffee Roasters
1 Region - Colombia
1 Brew Method - Kalita Wave
30 Minutes.
Venue:
160 S 2nd St
Walsh Building
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-flight-class-by-pendulum-tickets-34197317096
www.pendulumcoffee.com
Price: $8 in advance, $10 at the door