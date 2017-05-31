Florentine @ Colectivo in Riverwest

×

Join us (for this Free event) on Wednesday and Thursday evenings this summer at Colectivo Humboldt, Colectivo Bay View and Colectivo Lakefront for arias and ensembles presented by the Florentine Opera Company singers.

Florentine Opera at the Lake

Thursdays @ Colectivo Lakefront, 7:00pm

June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27

Florentine in Riverwest on Humboldt

Outdoors starting at 7:00pm

June 21

Florentine Opera in Bay View

Outdoors starting at 7:00pm

July 12

Concert cancellations due to inclement weather will be announced on the Colectivo News and Events page no later than 5pm the same day of the show.

Location

Colectivo Coffee in Riverwest

2999 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212