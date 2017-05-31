Florentine @ Colectivo in Riverwest

Join us (for this Free event) on Wednesday and Thursday evenings this summer at Colectivo Humboldt, Colectivo Bay View and Colectivo Lakefront for arias and ensembles presented by the Florentine Opera Company singers.
Florentine Opera at the Lake Thursdays @ Colectivo Lakefront, 7:00pm June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27
Florentine in Riverwest on Humboldt Outdoors starting at 7:00pm June 21
Florentine Opera in Bay View Outdoors starting at 7:00pm July 12
Concert cancellations due to inclement weather will be announced on the Colectivo News and Events page no later than 5pm the same day of the show.
Location
Colectivo Coffee in Riverwest 2999 N Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53212