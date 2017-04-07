Event time: 8pm

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway?!

The Scared Scriptless Tour

Saturday, May 6

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Don’t Miss a Special Pre-Show Ciderboys Samping before the show!

The Whose Line guys are back with an all new show for their 13th year at The Pabst!!! Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood return for a night of lightning fast, eye popping, gut busting improv for one of the funniest shows we’ve seen! Don’t miss one of the most hilarious annual traditions in Milwaukee!