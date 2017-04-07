Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood of Whose Line is it Anyway?!
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
The Scared Scriptless Tour
Saturday, May 6
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Don’t Miss a Special Pre-Show Ciderboys Samping before the show!
The Whose Line guys are back with an all new show for their 13th year at The Pabst!!! Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood return for a night of lightning fast, eye popping, gut busting improv for one of the funniest shows we’ve seen! Don’t miss one of the most hilarious annual traditions in Milwaukee!
Comedy