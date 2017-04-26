Color of Joy: Ruthie Joy's abstract paintings and mixed media pieces

Event time: 6-9pm

All are invited to Gallery 2622 to see Ruthie Joy's abstract paintings and mixed media pieces on Friday, May 5 from 6-9pm. This "First Friday" event titled "Color of Joy" opens with a reception of free snacks and beverages and colorful art to welcome in the spring. Gallery 2622 is located at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213. Just south of Center on 76th street. 414-257-2622