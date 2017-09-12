Event time: 1-3:30pm

Color Theory

Thursdays September 14-28th 1-3.30pm

This class is where intuition and knowledge meet. Based on the theories of Albers and Itten, students will explore the concepts of value and color by painting a 10 pt. gray-scale and color wheel, which are useful reference tools for painters or graphic designers, along with other exercises that demonstrate useful color theory concepts. You will need a basic set of acrylic paints, a few brushes, pallet and water container. Paper will be supplied by the instructor.

Instructor: Kathleen Laybourn MFA. Class Fee: $60

Price: $60