Event time: Aug. 27th, 2017 & Sept. 3rd, 2017 | 1:30 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Workshop times 1:30-3P.M., Performances to follow 3:30 - 5P.M.

Comedy of Errors: Unrehearsed Shakespeare

Aug. 27th, 2017 & Sept. 3rd, 2017 | 1:30 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Workshop times 1:30-3P.M., Performances to follow 3:30 - 5P.M.

How did Elizabethan actors memorize up to twenty shows at once? How would anyone sit through long productions? When would an acting company find time to rehearse four hour shows? According to Patrick Tucker the answer to all of these is that they didn't. Come and experience Shakespeare performed at its most energetic, visceral, and exciting. By performing the shows the way they may have been intended with little to no rehearsal, no director, and a loose idea at a code in the language to guide the actors, new meaning is breathed into a many of these classics. Come be part of something great, be part of the audience!

The public will be able to participate as performers or as spectators during the workshop. See how original Shakespeare practices work, then stay for the performance directly after or come to the workshop and see the play the following Sunday.

$10 suggested donation

Allow for time to find parking.

Please contact Michael Keiley at mkeiley@cavtmuseums.org or 414-278-8295 x5 with questions.