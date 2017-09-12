Community Listens: Life-changing Impact Skills to Enhance, Nurture, and Sustain.

Event time: 8:15am-4:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

This FREE three-day communication skills course will enrich your personal and professional relationships by making you more aware of your own communication profile as well as the core behavioral tendencies of others. Classes will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 8:15 AM to 4:30 PM. Breakfast and lunch are provided daily. This event will be at Newcastle Place on 12600 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon. Because each day’s coursework builds on the previous day’s concepts, participation all three days is required.

