The Concert Band and Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. James Ripley, will perform in concert on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The Concert Band will perform a variety of works ranging in genre. One piece, titled “Angels with Dirty Faces x93 provides the unique challenge of using a full concert band to recreate the sounds of an electric guitar. The piece features a solo electric guitar and a bass guitar, as well as different audio distortions, to maintain a level of authenticity in the genre while also utilizing standard concert band instruments. The opening soundscape begins with the sound of flutes, which are filtered through a delay to create an echo effect that is atypical and engaging. “Angels with Dirty Faces x93 has provided instrumentalists with the unique challenge of using their instrument as if it were something else. Through rehearsals of this piece, concert band members experiment with both electronic sounds and their own capabilities to make different sounds.

The Jazz Band will perform a variety of repertoire ranging from swing style to jazz waltz to rock and funk selections. The group welcomes Pat Girdaukas ’09 as he helps conduct the Jazz band. Pat Girdaukas is a talented jazz artist from Chicago, who has returned to Carthage to earn his music education certificate. Girdaukas will conduct some numbers in the piece, in conjunction with Dr. Ripley and fellow music education student, Graham Westley ’18. This concert is sure to dazzle and entice audiences, breaking the expectations of instrumental music.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

