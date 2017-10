Event time: 7:30-9:30pm

A Concert to Benefit the Urban Ecology Center: John Gorka

The Urban Ecology Center is honored to host an evening with singer/songwriter John Gorka. Don’t miss this opportunity to see this folk legend in this intimate one-night performance. Space is limited. Register today to guarantee a spot at this show.

Fri., Mar. 31 | 7:30 - 9:30pm

For everyone | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)

Register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11086&view=event

