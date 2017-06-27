Concert at The Corners: WhiskeyBelles (6pm)

Event time: 6-8:30pm

Thursday evening concerts, weather permitting, will run from 6-8:30 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 29 through Aug. 10 on the Market Square stage. The Corners and surrounding restaurants will provide some seating options and guests are also invited to bring their own chairs to enjoy the performances. The Market Square stage features state-of-the-art equipment including a 12x20 foot digital screen for visual elements and an audio system that will offer clean and clear sound to intended listeners, while providing a signature “hard avoid x93 area that lowers sound levels where not desired.