Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season

Google Calendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00

St. Casimir Church 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 4pm

A concert of music for brass, organ, and woodwind ensemble will be presented by St. Mark’s Brass, Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble and Mike Keegan, Organ, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday April 23, 2017, at 4:00 P.M.

 

The concert will feature works by Pachelbel, Couperin, Corigliano, Buxtehude, Adson, and other composers.

 

Freewill Offering

 

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.  

 

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org

Info
St. Casimir Church 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season - 2017-04-23 00:00:00