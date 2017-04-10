Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Music for Easter Season

Event time: 4pm

A concert of music for brass, organ, and woodwind ensemble will be presented by St. Mark’s Brass, Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble and Mike Keegan, Organ, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday April 23, 2017, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Pachelbel, Couperin, Corigliano, Buxtehude, Adson, and other composers.

Freewill Offering

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org