Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin

Event time: 3pm

The first concert will feature the talented students and faculty of the String Academy of Wisconsin on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 3:00 pm. Founded in 1990, the String Academy of Wisconsin (SAW) has become one of this country’s model schools, offering students between the ages of 4 and 18 a comprehensive musical education with a focus on the violin, viola or cello. The group will perform fun and challenging music that will delight everyone.

Cost of the performance is $10 at the door and a reception will follow. Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church is at 2366 N. 80th Street, Wauwatosa, and more information can be found at www.tosapres.com.