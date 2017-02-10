Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin

Google Calendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00

Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church 2366 N. 80th St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Event time: 3pm

The first concert will feature the talented students and faculty of the String Academy of Wisconsin on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 3:00 pm. Founded in 1990, the String Academy of Wisconsin (SAW) has become one of this country’s model schools, offering students between the ages of 4 and 18 a comprehensive musical education with a focus on the violin, viola or cello.  The group will perform fun and challenging music that will delight everyone.

Cost of the performance is $10 at the door and a reception will follow. Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church is at 2366 N. 80th Street, Wauwatosa, and more information can be found at www.tosapres.com.

Info
Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church 2366 N. 80th St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Concert Series: String Academy of Wisconsin - 2017-02-26 00:00:00