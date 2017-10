×

How has the United States historically implemented immigration reform? What groups have been included and excluded from United States immigration in the past? Why? And what does this mean today?



Alison Efford and Edward Fallone, Associate Professors at Marquette University, explore the complex history of immigration and the legal issues surrounding past and current policies.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee is dedicated to providing a safe space where conversations happen, and all opinions are welcome. Please bring your own brown-bag lunch.

