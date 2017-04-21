Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues w/Sam Lay & Jackson Mud (Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes)

Event time: 8pm

presents

Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues with Sam Lay

+ special guest Jackson Mud

(Josh Caterer of Smoking Popes)

Saturday, May 13

7pm Doors // 8pm Show

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

“Muddy Waters Meets Mozart x93 with Blues Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Legend Sam Lay and Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues. Original iconic drummer for Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, and Willie Dixon joins Blues harmonica ace Corky Siegel with Chamber Blues in the intiamte Back Room of Collectivo. Few can claim to have forged an entirely original genre of music, but in 1966, Corky Siegel did just that. Guiding the blues of Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters out of the smoky cavern of Big John’s and onto the stages of the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic and beyond, the harmonica-playing mad scientist had the tuxedo-and-gown crowd on its feet, clamoring for more of this blues-classical alchemy. These days, the harmonica virtuoso and composer is continent-hopping with Indian percussion and string quartet in Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues, continuing to bring classical and blues fans shoulder-to-shoulder…and obliterating musical categorization in the process