The Crimson Club Grand Opening Weekend

West Allis has quite a few bars, but not many that meet the conventional definition of “upscale. x93 Officially opening this weekend at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave., The Crimson Club hopes to change that, with its modern décor and its emphasis on dance music and craft cocktails. West Allis Mayor Dan Devine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue at 3 p.m. on Friday, which will be followed by food and drink specials starting at 6 p.m. that night. Then on Saturday, the venue will throw an official party beginning at 8 p.m., complete with a red carpet and a champagne toast.