The Racine Children’s Theatre invites kids of all ages to come see their favorite mischievous monkey and his friend in the yellow hat onstage in “Curious George and the Golden Meatball x93 October 6 – 8. Enjoy this Packy Play as the characters dance up a storm in this adventure-filled musical!

All You-Can- Eat Meatball Day comes just once a year. George has been waiting all month for the day, almost bigger than his birthday! On Meatball Day, George helps his friend, Chef Pisghetti, cook some delicious meatballs and serve them to the hungry crowd. But this year, the crowd has vanished! Determined to help his friend, George goes on a mission to enter the Chef’s meatballs in the world-famous Golden Meatball Contest

in Rome.



Show Dates and Times:

• Friday, October 6 at 5:30 & 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, October 7 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.

• Sunday, October 8 at 12:00, 2:00, & 4:00 p.m.



Prese

nted by Horlick Theater Arts an