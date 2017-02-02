Event time: 7:30pm Fri.-Sun.

Daddy Long Legs , with music by Paul Gordon and directed by Emma Terrell ’17, opens on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the H. F. Johnson Arts Center, Recital Hall. The show continues through the weekend with a 7:30 p.m. show on both Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12.

Daddy Long Legs tells the story of Jerusha Abbott, played by Emma Terrell ’17, an orphan at the John Grier Home. She is frustrated and lonely with her life as an orphan until a mysterious benefactor agrees to send her to get a college education. The trustee, who she only sees in an elongated shadow, sets a few conditions on sending Jerusha to get her education: he will send her to college with all expenses paid if she studies to be a writer, and she must send him a monthly letter about her experiences. She is to address him as “Mr. Smith x93 and she will receive no correspondence back. Jerusha, due to the long shadow of the trustee, refers to her benefactor only as “Daddy Long Legs, x93 whom she initially believes to be an old man. She shares her experiences with her throughout the entirety of her college years, growing closer and closer to this mysterious person over time.

Price: This event is free, but tickets are required. To reserve your tickets, contact the Fine Arts Box Office Tuesday to Friday 12-5 p.m. 262-551-6661 or online 24/7 carthage.edu/tickets.