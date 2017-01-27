Danceworks Family Workshop

Event time: 4:00-5:30pm

Looking for something fun that the whole family can experience together? Give your family the gift of dance, and make memories that will last forever with Danceworks Family Workshops!

Who can attend? Mom, Dad, Aunts, Uncles, Grandma and Grandpa, and don’t forget your siblings! The more the merrier!

Saturday, March 18, 4-5:30 pm, Making Memories , $25 per family. (Recommended for family members and children ages 5 +) This dance and art workshop is the perfect place to make some great memories together. In addition learning a fun dance, each family will create a scrapbook to store cherished memories for years to come!

Price: $25 per family with up to 6 members