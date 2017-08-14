Danceworks Free-For-All
Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 12pm-4pm
If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to try some of our most popular classes, the wait is over! On August 20 we will be hosting a FREE FOR ALL… a day of free classes for the whole family! This event offers both youth and adult classes–so bring some friends and try a class or two, all for FREE!
Free-For-All Schedule:
12:00-12:45
Ballet - adult
Creative Dance - ages 3-6
1:00-1:45
Jazz - adult
Boys Making Noise (tap & creative dance) - ages 5-7
2:00-2:45
Hip Hop Workout - adult
Ballet - ages 9+
3:00-3:45
Zumba - adult
Contemporary - ages 9+
Price: Free! No registration required.