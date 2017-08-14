Danceworks Free-For-All

Event time: 12pm-4pm

If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to try some of our most popular classes, the wait is over! On August 20 we will be hosting a FREE FOR ALL… a day of free classes for the whole family! This event offers both youth and adult classes–so bring some friends and try a class or two, all for FREE!

Free-For-All Schedule:

12:00-12:45

Ballet - adult

Creative Dance - ages 3-6

1:00-1:45

Jazz - adult

Boys Making Noise (tap & creative dance) - ages 5-7

2:00-2:45

Hip Hop Workout - adult

Ballet - ages 9+

3:00-3:45

Zumba - adult

Contemporary - ages 9+

Price: Free! No registration required.