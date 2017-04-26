Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Competition

Event time: 1:30pm-5pm

Students from 45 Milwaukee area schools will perform in front of an audience of thousands of friends, family and community members, sharing the new Salsa, Tango, and Swing steps they learned over the course of the Mad Hot program. The experience for the young people to perform on the floor of the BMO Harris Bradley Center is immeasurable!

More information on Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom & Tap Program can be found here.

Questions about Mad Hot? Contact Posy Knight, Director of Outreach, at 414.277.8480 x6012, or via email.

Price: FREE and open to the public!