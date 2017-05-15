Daniel Glass Drum Clinic (Big Band Drummer/Educator)

Event time: 6pm-8pm

Cascio Interstate Music SuperStore, 13819 W. National Ave. in New Berlin, presents educator and big band drummer Daniel Glass in a free drum clinic on Thursday, May 18, 2017 starting at 6pm on Cascio’s Main Stage in the back of the store.

Daniel Glass is an award winning drummer, author, educator and one of today’s foremost authorities on classic American drumming. He has performed over 300 clinics and master classes all over the world, appearing at many top international drumming festivals and conferences.

A member of the pioneering swing group Royal Crown Revue since 1994, Daniel has recorded and performed all over the world with many top artists, including Brian Setzer, Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli and KISS frontman Gene Simmons. For two years running, he was voted one of the top five R&B drummers in the world by readers of Modern Drummer and DRUM magazine.

All of Daniel’s clinics focus on the evolution of drumming, taking into account the impact that this unique instrument has had on American popular music. Daniel presents the material with a fun, engaging and high-energy approach that the legendary swing drummer Louie Bellson referred to as “delightful and refreshing. x93

Using dazzling chops, tons of showmanship and various multi-media tools, Daniel takes his audience on a whirlwind journey that covers seven decades of groove. His goal? To convince the modern musician that if you want to understand the sounds of today – Rock, Pop, Blues, Funk, Hip Hop, Reggae, Gospel, etc – it is imperative that you understand your Roots. As an educator, Daniel has published five books and three DVDs.

Daniel Glass will also be conducting private lessons the day after the clinic at Cascio Interstate, on Friday, May 19, between 10 am - 2 pm. He will be taking a limited number of students. The cost is $100 per 1 hour lesson. Call the store at (262) 789-7600 to secure your spot!

Read more about Daniel Glass at http://danielglass.com/

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1221742291213663/

Cascio’s Blog: https://medium.com/@interstatemusic/daniel-glass-is-making-his-way-to-cascio-interstate-music-on-thursday-may-18-2017-to-share-his-f07cc8689606

Finale Solo that closes Daniel Glass' award-winning "The Century Project" DVD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8VRloG_154

Price: FREE