Dash To The Bash

Google Calendar - Dash To The Bash - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dash To The Bash - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dash To The Bash - 2017-09-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dash To The Bash - 2017-09-16 00:00:00

Sven's Cafe 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 9am-11:30am Saturday

Join us in supporting the Bay View Community Fund with a 5K Dash To The Bash. With each adult registration, you receive a free beer ticket to use at Bay View Bash. All ages and running experiences are welcome.  

Price: http://wildworkoutsandwellness.com/2017-dash-to-the-bash/

Info
Sven's Cafe 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Benefits / Charity, Runs/Walks
