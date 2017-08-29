Dash To The Bash
Sven's Cafe 2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 9am-11:30am Saturday
Join us in supporting the Bay View Community Fund with a 5K Dash To The Bash. With each adult registration, you receive a free beer ticket to use at Bay View Bash. All ages and running experiences are welcome.
Price: http://wildworkoutsandwellness.com/2017-dash-to-the-bash/
Info
Benefits / Charity, Runs/Walks