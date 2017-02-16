Event time: 5-9pm

Daytona Fever Bike Night

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

Thursday, March 16, 5-9 p.m.

If you can’t make tracks to Florida, a visit to the Harley-Davidson Museum for our annual Daytona Fever Bike Night will be the next best thing. Join your fellow riders for live music, good times and high-octane eye candy. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with Leahys Luck Duo, members of Milwaukee’s Favorite Irish Folk Band. MOTOR Bar & Restaurant will be serving up food and drink specials, including $3 Miller High Life beers with your Bike Night koozie. And it wouldn’t be Bike Night without raffles for unique Harley-Davidson merchandise.

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum® from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day - for full admission prices, visit h-dmuseum.com.