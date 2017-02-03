DCA Presents Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra

Event time: 7pm

On Thursday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m., Door Community Auditorium (DCA) will present an evening with Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra. Cuban-born singer and bandleader Puentes invites audiences into the marvelous world of Cuban music with syncopated rhythms, propulsive bass lines, melodic piano and guitar, and nuanced horn arrangements.

Latin Jazz Net says Puentes and his band perform “original compositions richly imbued with tradition, superb arrangements with an international flavor, a world-class band that delivers with great precision. x93

Puentes’s award-winning vocals are a sensuous testament to the joy and passion of Cuban music, and his dynamic, ten-piece Voice of Cuba Orchestra shines with tight, multilayered backing arrangements. A “musical missionary x93 of sorts, Puentes and his world-class band have been traveling together for years, spreading a mix of soulful balladry and dance-friendly Cuban vibes to audiences around the world.

Puentes and his band will also perform and present workshops for Gibraltar students in the afternoon before the public performance. Then, beginning at 6:00 p.m., there will be an opening reception for a new exhibit of Spanish cultural art at The Link Gallery of Children’s Art. The reception will include a Cuban-inspired dinner from Alexander’s available for purchase. (Proceeds will benefit Friends of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Spanish Department.) The menu includes Cuban pulled pork sandwiches, rice and beans, and salad; dinner will cost $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under.

The performance by Puentes and his band is made possible with support from Passport Program major sponsor Edgewood Orchard Gallery Cookbook and partners Friends of Gibraltar, RocketDSD.com/IceCreamSource.com, and Grasse’s Grill.

Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra will perform at DCA at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. Tickets for the concert range from $22 to $44, with a limited number of $10 tickets available for students. Admission is free for students whose work is being shown in The Link Gallery’s exhibit. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

