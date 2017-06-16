DCA Presents Double-Bill July 1: Jamgrass Band Leftover Salmon and Tight-Harmony Duo The Secret Sisters

Event time: 8pm

On Saturday, July 1, jamgrass band Leftover Salmon will team up with tight-harmony duo The Secret Sisters for an extraordinary double-bill at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

For the past quarter-century, progressive bluegrass jam band Leftover Salmon has established itself as one of the great purveyors of Americana music, drawing deeply from the wells of rock, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz, and blues. Based in Colorado, Leftover Salmon is the direct descendant of bands like New Grass Revival, Grateful Dead, and The Band, playing music that reflects the Appalachian hills, the streets of New Orleans, the clubs of Chicago, the plains of Texas, and the mountains of Colorado.

“Live for Live Music x93 writes, “Leftover Salmon will always be a force for hope and a source of silliness for those in need of a rug to cut and a smile on their face! x93

Joining Leftover Salmon at DCA are The Secret Sisters. Real-life sisters Lydia and Laura Rogers grew up in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and have spent a lifetime perfecting their impossibly tight harmonies and unmistakably authentic sound. Barely in their twenties and already building a national reputation, The Secret Sisters sing in a way that’s “true like a river current x93 (NPR). Their most recent album, released last month, was produced by Brandi Carlile.

Acclaimed music producer T Bone Burnett says, “The Secret Sisters echo and promise better days. They are a breath of fresh air. x93

The July 1 concert is made possible with support from major sponsors Fireside Restaurant and Blacksmith Inn on the Shore; as well as supporting sponsors FLS Banners, Wild Tomato, and Wisconsin Public Radio.

Leftover Salmon and The Secret Sisters will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Tickets for the concert range from $29 to $49. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.

Price: Tickets for the concert range from $29 to $49. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org