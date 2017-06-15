Event time: June 16 & 17

FIRST ANNUAL DELAFEST MIXES COCKTAILS, MUSIC & FAMILY FUN

Street Festival Provides Additional Entertainment For US Open Attendees

On June 16th & 17th, Wells Street in downtown Delafield will host a variety of street performers, vendors, live music and stunt show for the first annual Delafest. Created by Chris Leffler of Revere’s Wells Street Tavern and DJ Martin of PrimeOne Seafood & Steaks, the two-day event coincides with the final weekend of the US Open Golf Championship being held in nearby Erin Hills.

Delafest kicks off Friday, June 16th at 5pm with “Wisconsin’s Largest Happy Hour x93 sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and MillerCoors. The Friday party will feature sampling opportunities, a variety of foods and a live performance by The Love Monkeys.

On Saturday, the event runs from 11am to 11pm with a family friendly atmosphere of local vendors, craftsmen, street performers and music. Saturday morning, Wheel & Sprocket will host a family bike ride. The Division BMX Stunt Team will be performing throughout the day. Beginning at 5pm, there will be live music from Jaide Ruffing and The Now.

The 1st annual Delafest takes place from 5PM to 11PM on Friday, June 16th and from 11AM – 11PM on Saturday, June 17th. The event is held on the 500 block of Wells Street in Delafield. Event sponsors include Tito’s Handmade Vodka, MillerCoors, Hupy and Abraham, Wisconsin Harley-Davidson, Lang Corporation and The Hendricks Group. For more information about the event visit www.Delafest.com