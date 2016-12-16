Event time: 8pm

An Evening with

Dennis DeYoung: The Music of Styx

Friday, January 13

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

The iconic founding member of STYX returns to The Pabst! Don’t miss Dennis DeYoung’s brilliant live show featuring the music of STYX and one of the greatest voices in the history of rock & roll this January in Milwaukee!