Diana Ross "In the Name of Love Tour" w/Rhonda Ross
BMO Harris Pavilion 200 N. Habor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
+ Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Friday, July 14
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
BMO Harris Pavilion
There's no stopping this legendary lady… Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee and The BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. You'll experience a decade of Diana's hits while surrounded by the beauty of Lake Michigan at the most magnificent outdoor, seated theater in the state!
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
+ Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Friday, July 14
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
BMO Harris Pavilion
There's no stopping this legendary lady… Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee and The BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. You'll experience a decade of Diana's hits while surrounded by the beauty of Lake Michigan at the most magnificent outdoor, seated theater in the state!
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
+ Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Friday, July 14
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
BMO Harris Pavilion
There's no stopping this legendary lady… Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee and The BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. You'll experience a decade of Diana's hits while surrounded by the beauty of Lake Michigan at the most magnificent outdoor, seated theater in the state
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
+ Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Friday, July 14
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
BMO Harris Pavilion
There's no stopping this legendary lady… Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee and The BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. You'll experience a decade of Diana's hits while surrounded by the beauty of Lake Michigan at the most magnificent outdoor, seated theater in the state!
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
+ Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Friday, July 14
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
BMO Harris Pavilion
There's no stopping this legendary lady… Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee and The BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. You'll experience a decade of Diana's hits while surrounded by the beauty of Lake Michigan at the most magnificent outdoor, seated theater in the state!