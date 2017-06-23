Diana Ross "In the Name of Love Tour" w/Rhonda Ross

Event time: 8pm

Diana Ross

In the Name of Love Tour

+ Special Guest Rhonda Ross

Friday, July 14

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

BMO Harris Pavilion

There's no stopping this legendary lady… Diana Ross is coming to Milwaukee and The BMO Harris Pavilion on the Summerfest grounds. You'll experience a decade of Diana's hits while surrounded by the beauty of Lake Michigan at the most magnificent outdoor, seated theater in the state!

