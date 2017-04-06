The Dixie Swim Club

Event time: April 20-May 7.

Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same Outer Banks beach cottage to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other's lives. We focus on four of those weekends, spanning more than 30 years. When fate throws a wrench into one of their lives, these friends prove the enduring power of "teamwork," rallying with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction.

If you’re a fan of “The Golden Girls, x93 you’ll love this hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

Price: Adult – $21 Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18 Child (12 and under) – $10 Groups of 15 or more – $16 Value Nights (April 20 and 26) – $10.00