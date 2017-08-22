DJ Carol Klein: Art of the Trio
Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 8pm
Hey, it's not all piano/bass/drums... Check out Monday night's jazz trio spin with DJ Carol Klein and get hip to the most intimate of jazz ensembles. Shirley Scott, Wayne Shorter, Wes Montgomery, Brad Mehldau, Jim Hall, Bud Powell and many more. Special tribute to August birthdays Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans. Great music and cocktails, no cover.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1452807418107578/
