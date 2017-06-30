DJ Carol Klein: Live in Concert!

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8pm-Midnight

It's jazz festival season! Join DJ Carol Klein for an evening of jazz recorded live at clubs, concert halls and festivals all over the world -- from the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach to the Newport Jazz Festival and beyond. Great music and cocktails, no cover.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1353701214744784

https://carolkleinjazz.com

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
