Event time: 10 p.m.

For a time, North Carolina DJ Luke Nasty was primarily known for his remixes, but that changed last year when his smooth hit, “Might Be, x93 broke out to become one of the most inescapable earworms on rap radio. He ran with that winning formula of fusing modern wrap with throwback R&B on his latest EP, The Boom Boom Room , which he released last month. It includes a remix of his single, “OTW, x93 featuring 2 Chainz.

More info >>