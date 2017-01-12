Driveway Thriftdwellers, Hope Country, and Derek Pritzl

Event time: 8pm

Fri Feb 17 2017 8:00 pm @ 224 W. Bruce Street Milwaukee $10

Driveway Thriftdwellers-- Made up of veteran musicians from Madison and Milwaukee, the Driveway Thriftdwellers draw upon their founding brothers’ Northwoods upbringing to create a no-nonsense blend of DIY classic country and Americana sensibilities. Earthy vocal harmonies and down-home pedal steel distinguish the group’s sound. The Thriftdwellers’ live shows feature a diverse mix of original music – ranging from sprawling odes about unspoiled landscapes to up-tempo bar anthems – and occasional tributes to everyone from Merle Haggard to The Replacements, all lovingly performed with just the right amount of North Country twang. http://www.thriftdwellers.com/

Hope Country-- “I believe that with love and encouragement we can change the worst of atmospheres, x93 says Brent Johnson. His desire to create an environment and place of hope led him to start Hope Country in 2011. Born and raised on a farm in Wisconsin, Brent had a desire to see the world and travel at an early age. He began playing in bands at 17 and has since toured in over 40 states as well as all over Canada. Hope Country entered the studio in 2014 to record what would be come Water, Land, & Sky. With an emphasis on strong songwriting and storytelling lyrics, Hope Country has developed into a prime example of modern-day Americana. In early 2015, Hope Country went into the studio wanting to make a record that was a bit stripped back. “I focused a lot more on the songwriting, melody, and what I wanted, needed to say. For this record, I didn’t want to hide behind a bunch of layers or editing. A lot of this record is just me and my friend Steve’s acoustic guitar. x93 The result is Thirty One, an honest record made from the heart. http://hopecountrymusic.com/

Derek Pritzl is a Wisconsin singer/songwriter born and raised in the fertile farm land of Valders, Wisconsin. He brings a style and narrative that is reminiscent of some of the great songwriters of yesterday and today, continuing a tradition of songwriting developed by artists such as John Prine, Guy Clark, John Fogerty and Bill Walkner. His songs evoke visions of the struggles of the working man, the road weary traveler and of love found and love lost. http://derekpritzl.com/

