DSO after-party w/Cactii
Fire On Water 518 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 10pm
Cactii will be playing a Darkstar Orchestra After Party at Fire on Water in Milwaukee. Its Just 2 blocks away from DSO at the Riverside!
Cactii - Organic Spaceship Music
Wisconsin has a new band that is becoming known for their ability to make an audience groove. That band is Cactii, and they bring a delicate combination of Funk, Rock, and Blues to a Jamming climax that doesn't disappoint. They are getting ready to Blast Off!
Cactii is an all star line up of Musicians from Asparagii, SLM, Hothouse Barkers, Terry n the Front, and Braided Funk...
Mike Bielarczyk - Guitar Vox
Mark Ruck - Bass Vox
Chaz Parker - Drums Vox
Lucas Dickenson - Keys
Price: Free