DSO after-party w/Cactii

Event time: 10pm

Cactii will be playing a Darkstar Orchestra After Party at Fire on Water in Milwaukee. Its Just 2 blocks away from DSO at the Riverside!

Cactii - Organic Spaceship Music

Wisconsin has a new band that is becoming known for their ability to make an audience groove. That band is Cactii, and they bring a delicate combination of Funk, Rock, and Blues to a Jamming climax that doesn't disappoint. They are getting ready to Blast Off!

Cactii is an all star line up of Musicians from Asparagii, SLM, Hothouse Barkers, Terry n the Front, and Braided Funk...

Mike Bielarczyk - Guitar Vox

Mark Ruck - Bass Vox

Chaz Parker - Drums Vox

Lucas Dickenson - Keys

Price: Free