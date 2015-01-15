Event time: 8:00pm-12am

DUOSONIC...This Midwest dynamic duo is the area’s favorite dance band. They play a wide variety of songs featuring the music of…Michael Jackson, Prince, Journey, Usher, Robin Thicke, Maroon Five, Pherrell Williams, Santana, Pitbull, and more.... Go to their Facebook page for more info www.facebook.com/duosonicduo….No cover charge!

Check out our menu online at www.henryandwandas.com and like us on Facebook for our latest updates and Specials! Reservations Accepted!

Henry&Wanda’s 501 6th St. Racine WI (262) 632-1772

Price: free