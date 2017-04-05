Easter Weekend Celebration

×

The Easter Bunny will make hisfirst stop of the season at Lake Lawn Resort beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday,April 15 as he surprises guests by knocking on their room doors and deliveringfestive Easter baskets filled with goodies. Plus, with more Easter eggs to behidden than ever before, overnight and Easter brunch guests are invited toparticipate in Lake Lawn Resort’s annual outdoor Easter Egg Hunt in the Inner Courtyard onEaster Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. After finishing the Easter Egg Hunt,families can head inside to the Frontier Restaurant’s main lobby to snap photoswith the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Frontier Restaurant willoffer a decadent Easter Sunday brunch for guests and local residents on April16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Created by Director of Culinary Operations, DavidRoss, the breakfast buffet will include: southern Wisconsin cheese boards,spring fresh fruit and berries, a seafood bar, a variety of garden-freshsalads, a meat carving station, malted Belgian waffles, a custom omeletstation, an Easter pastry table and more. Reservations are required and can beplaced by calling 262.725.9155.

For those hosting an Eastercelebration at home, Lake Lawn Resort will offer Easter-To-Go meals. At just$120 plus tax, Lake Lawn Resort’s culinary staff will make a gourmet,ready-to-eat meal that can serve six to eight people. Bourbon pineapple glazedpit style ham, tri-color cheese tortellini salad with sun dried tomato pesto,roasted garlic three cheese au gratin potatoes, seasonal vegetables, freshbaked rolls and Wisconsin butter, pastel Easter cupcakes and petite chocolate Ã‰clairswill be included. All Easter-To-Go orders need to be placed by 12 p.m. onWednesday, April 12 and can be picked up at the Isle of Capri Café on EasterSunday. To place an order, call 262.725.9155.